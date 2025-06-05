PlayStation has unveiled a number of upcoming video games, including a new fighting game from Marvel and a new take on James Bond.

Marvel closed out PlayStation's State of Play livestream event in a big way Wednesday with the surprise announcement of Marvel TÅkon: Fighting Souls.

The title, which hails from acclaimed developer Arc System Works (Guilty Gear, Dragon Ball FighterZ) along with PlayStation Studios and Marvel Games, is an anime-inspired fighting game with four vs. four tag team battles.

Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Storm, Ghost Rider, Doctor Doom and Ms. Marvel are the first characters confirmed for the game, with more on the way.

Marvel TÅkon: Fighting Souls comes to PlayStation 5 and PC in 2026.

Earlier in the show, PlayStation released the trailer for 007: First Light from developer IO Interactive (Hitman).

The game explores the origins of James Bond as a recruit in MI6's training program. The younger Bond sports a new look and is described by his superiors as reckless.

Players take on the role of Bond as he attempts to track down 009. All of the hallmarks of a Bond film were present, including gadgets, cars and explosions.

007: First Light is set for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC in 2026.