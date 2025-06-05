Nintendo released on Thursday its next console, a sequel to the best-selling Switch named Switch 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nintendo Switch 2 is available to purchase for $449, or in a $499 bundle that includes new title Mario Kart World.

A standalone copy of Mario Kart World retails for $79.99, meaning customers can save money on the Switch 2's premiere game with the bundle.

The Switch 2, like its predecessor, is a home console that can be taken on the go. New features include a 7.9-inch screen that supports 4K resolution when docked and connected to a television, and a voice chat system that can be paired with a new camera peripheral.

The console uses new Joy-Con 2 controllers that connect to the Switch 2 magnetically. The Joy-Con 2 controllers also support mouse controls

Nintendo celebrated the Switch 2's release and other games that are available on the system in a new trailer.

Other notable launch games include enhanced versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its sequel Tears of the Kingdom, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6, Deltarune Chapters 1-4, Split Fiction, Hogwarts Legacy, Fortnite, Civilization VII and more.

Nintendo's next big game for the Switch 2 is Donkey Kong Bananza, which will be released on July 17. Other notable game coming in the future include Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Kirby AirRiders and the long-awaited Hollow Knight sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong.