Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon is set to star in Men Up, a BBC TV movie about the medical trials for an impotency cure involving middle-aged men in 1990s Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Can't wait to share Men Up with you all! An exciting new drama inspired by the remarkable true story of one of the world's first medical trials for the drug that became Viagra," Rheon tweeted Wednesday.

The 90-minute film was written by Matthew Barry, whose credits include Industry and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"Who knew that one of the first Viagra trials in the world took place in 1994... in Swansea!" Barry said in a press release.

"People hear the word 'impotence,' and they wait for the punchline. But this story is about so much more. And with an incredible Welsh cast, led by Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach, I can't wait to bring it to the screen."