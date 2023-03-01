Prime Video has released a teaser trailer showing Rachel Weisz playing twins in the upcoming psychological thriller, Dead Ringers.

The streaming service describes the limited series as a modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons

Writer and playwright Alice Birch -- whose credits include Normal People, Succession and The Wonder -- penned the series.

The Mummy and The Constant Gardener actress Weisz plays Elliot and Beverly Mantle, "twins who share everything: drugs, lovers and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes -- including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront," the streaming service said in a synopsis Tuesday.

All six episodes of the show are set to premiere April 21.