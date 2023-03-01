Kotb has been missing from the Today's lineup for over a week leading to speculation from viewers. NBC has cleared up some of the confusion surrounding Kotb's absence.
"Both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family heath matter. We're sending our love to them both and can't wait to see them in the studio soon," co-host Craig Melvin said on NBC's Today Wednesday.
Guthrie had to walk off of Tuesday's show after feeling ill and testing positive for COVID-19.
"It's been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early she wasn't feeling great so she took a COVID test it came back positive so of course as soon as we found out she rushed home to rest up so love you, wishing you a speedy recovery," said Today co-host Sheinelle Jones Tuesday.
Co-host Al Roker returned to NBC's Today in January after being hospitalized for blood clots in his legs and lungs.
