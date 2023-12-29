My Mister and Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun, who died of an apparent suicide earlier this week, was laid to rest in Seoul on Friday.

The body of the 48-year-old star was found near Waryong Park in central Seoul's Jongno area at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a charcoal briquette was found in the passenger seat, suggesting Lee died by carbon monoxide poisoning though the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

TMZ reported that two days later, a large group of mourners, many of whom were crying, watched as his coffin was placed in a hearse then followed it down the street.

The New York Post said his weeping wife Jeon Hye-jin, whom he married in 2009, held one of their young son's hands while the other carried a portrait of the late actor.

A funeral service took place at Seoul National University Hospital's funeral home.

He is expected to be cremated and his remains placed at a memorial park in Gwangju.

At the time of his death, Lee was under police investigation for using marijuana and ketamine, which is illegal in the country.

He vehemently denied the charges, but lost his role in the forthcoming drama No Way Out.