The Talk co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots are set to host the Family Film & TV Awards ceremony on CBS Jan. 27.

"Recognizing and celebrating content that holds a universal appeal and is suitable for audiences of all ages has always been a core principle of our role as stewards of this esteemed award show," executive producer David McKenzie of Associated Television International said in a statement Thursday.

"Emulating the celebrated legacy of Dick Clark presents a formidable challenge, and our commitment lies in restoring the event to its original essence. It is a distinct honor to bestow recognition upon those productions that exhibit unwavering dedication in delivering entertainment that resonates with viewers of every generation."

The winners of 11 awards will be announced during the show.

"Looking forward to hosting the 26th Family Film and TV Award show alongside my @thetalkcbs cohost @akbar_gbaja - congrats to all the nominees!" Kloots wrote on Instagram.

"Let's go!" CBSTV commented on the post.