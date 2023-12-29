Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin and husband Randy Bick are divorcing after nearly four years of marriage.

Griffin filed for divorce Thursday in L.A. County, citing "irreconcilable differences." The filing took place four days before what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary. Griffin took to X Friday in a post that seemed to refer to the separation, "Well [expletive] ... This sucks."

Bick, who is a marketing executive, and Griffin have been together for a long time prior to their marriage. The two started dating in 2011 and broke up for a short time in 2018 before getting back together to tie the knot. They were married in a surprise wedding ceremony officiated by actress and comedian Lily Tomlin on New Year's Day 2020.

The couple signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage. Griffin requested the court enforce the prenup, which means neither of them will receive financial support.

Griffin, 63, and Bick, 44, share no children.

This is Griffin's second divorce. She was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

Coincidentally, Griffin is going back on the road in 2024, with her new standup special, "My Life on the PTSD-List."