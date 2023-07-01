Cable TV network Freeform has canceled Single Drunk Female and The Watchful Eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

Single Drunk Female ends after two seasons. The dramedy starred Sofia Black-D'Elia as a 20-something alcoholic who moves back home with her mother ( Ally Sheedy ) in Boston after her career crashes in New York.

The show from creator Simone Finch (The Connors) and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) featured an ensemble also included Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.

The Watchful Eye was a New York thriller that ran for one season. It starred Mariel Molino as a young nanny with secrets who goes to work for a wealthy family.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Ghost Whisperer writer-producer Emily Fox was the showrunner.