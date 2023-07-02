Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- German novelist Hermann Hesse in 1877-- King Olav V of Norway in 1903-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1908-- Singer\/actor Ken Curtis in 1916-- French fashion designer Pierre Cardin in 1922-- Civil rights activist Medgar Evers in 1925-- Imelda Marcos, wife of former Philippine President Fernando Marcos, in 1929 (age 94)-- Dave Thomas, Wendy's fast-food restaurant chain founder, in 1932-- Actor Polly Holliday in 1937 (age 86)-- Former race car driver Richard Petty in 1937 (age 86)-- Actor\/director Ron Silver in 1946-- Writer\/actor Larry David in 1947 (age 76)-- Actor\/model Jerry Hall in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Jimmy McNichol in 1961 (age 62)-- Former baseball star Jose Canseco in 1964 (age 59)-- Singer Jenni Rivera in 1969-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 48)-- Former figure skater Johnny Weir in 1984 (age 39)-- Actor Ashley Tisdale in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Lindsay Lohan in 1986 (age 37)-- Alex Morgan, U.S. women's national soccer team, in 1989 (34)-- Actor Margot Robbie in 1990 (age 33)-- Rapper Saweetie, born Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, in 1993 (age 30)