Actress and executive producer Patricia Arquette has announced her loopy Apple TV+ comedy, High Desert, will not return for a second season.

"It stinks," Arquette wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a brief video of her breaking the news about the cancellation.

"A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season, we just found out that it won't be coming back. That's a sad bummer for all of us," she said in the clip, also thanking the cast and crew for their hard work.

"I loved Peggy and that punk rock world," she added. "You can't win 'em all and it sucks. I've got this cactus and we're going to hug it out."

Directed by Emmy-winner Jay Roach and executive produced by Taylor's husband Ben Stiller, the half-hour series followed Peggy (Arquette), a drug addict with a larger-than-life personality who works at the western theme park Pioneer Town and decides to become a private investigator after the death of her mother Rosalyn (Bernadette Peters), with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, Calif.