Country star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is ATEEZ's The World Ep. 2: Outlaw, followed by Gunna's A Gift and a Curse at No. 3, Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Metro Boomin's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 7, Lil Durk's Almost Healed at No. 8, Queens of the Stone Age's In Times New Roman at No. 9 and Swift's Lover at No. 10.