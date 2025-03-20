Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Four Seasons.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show Thursday featuring Tina Fey and Steve Carell

The Four Seasons is a series adaptation of the 1981 romantic comedy film of the same name. The original starred Alan Alda, Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno and more as three New York City couples who vacation together in each of the four seasons.

The Netflix show is created by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, who previously collaborated on 30 Rock. The series follows three couples whose vacation is upended when they learn one couple plans to split up.

Fey and Carell star with Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen.

The Four Seasons premieres May 1 on Netflix.