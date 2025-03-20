Paramount+ released the trailer for the documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You on Thursday. The two-part film premieres April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soleil Moon Frye directs the documentary, which speaks to surviving Carter family members Nick and Angel, and shows archival footage going back to the Carters' childhood performances. The film focuses on the late Aaron Carter's struggles with mental health.

Aaron Carter died at age 34 in 2022 of accidental downing and the effects of drugs. The Carters' siblings Leslie and Bobbie Jean also died, in 2012 and 2023 respectively.

Nick, 45, is a member of the boy band Backstreet Boy, while Aaron was a solo artist from the age of 9 who often opened for the group.

Frye has addressed the toll of child stardom previously in her career. As a child star herself on Punky Brewster, she directed the Hulu documentary Kid 90 about the spotlight placed on her and her contemporaries in the '90s, using camcorder footage she filmed at the time.