Netflix is previewing Forever, a television adaptation of Judy Blume's young adult novel of the same name.

"A reimagination of the 1975 novel, romantic drama Forever follows the epic love story of two Black teens exploring their identities through the award and moving journey of being each other's capital-F Firsts," an official description reads.

Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. portray childhood friends Keisha and Justin, respectively, who reunite as teenagers.

"Okay, I see you," Keisha says in the preview, released Wednesday.

"Feels good to be seen," Justin responds.

As the preview continues, Keisha has reservations about starting a relationship, telling Justin that she "can't afford to like anyone right now."

The streamer also released first-look photos from the series.

One photo shows Keisha and Justin walking hand in hand, while another shows Keisha beaming as she looks at her cell phone.

Mara Brock Akil, well-known for her work on Moesha, is the showrunner, and among the executive producers alongside Blume.

"I've always credited Judy Blume as part of the seasoning of my voice as a writer," she told Netflix's Tudum. "She was one of the first writers I read that dared to be honest about the human condition in young people and you can see traces of her writing style within me own."

Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Niles Fitch, Paigion Walker and E'myri Crutchfield also star.

Forever premieres on Netflix May 8.