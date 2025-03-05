Fox Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday that Jamie Foxx and his Foxxhole Productions have signed a first-look deal with Fox. Foxx will produce scripted and unscripted shows for the television network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foxx co-hosts the Fox game show Beat Shazam with his daughter, Corinne. He also executive produces Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Foxx will begin developing new shows immediately, Fox says. Those shows will include comedy, drama and animation.

In 2023, Foxx was hospitalized for months. In his 2024 Netflix stand-up comedy special, What Had Happened Was..., he shared how he had a stroke and spent months in rehabilitation.

Since the stroke, Foxx made the Netflix movie Back in Action.

Foxx's acting career began on the Fox sketch comedy show In Living Color with the Wayans family. He also had a recurring role on the Fox sitcom Roc starring Charles S. Dutton.

He won an Oscar for his 2004 portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray and was nominated for the following year's Collateral.

Other roles include Dreamgirls, Just Mercy, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Foxx is also a recording artist.