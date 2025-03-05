Prime Video is previewing Ramy Youssef's animated series #1 Happy Family USA, which arrives on the streamer April 17.

The comedy follows a Muslim-American family living in New Jersey in 2001.

"The series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins - the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 'Amreeka,'" an official synopsis reads.

Youssef, who starred in the 2023 film Poor Things, created the series alongside Pam Brady, and together they are showrunners and are among the executive producers.

Youssef previously worked with Mo Amer to create Netflix's Mo, about a Palestinian refugee navigating a path to U.S. citizenship. He also created and starred in the Hulu series Ramy.

The trailer for #1 Happy Family USA shows a man accosted at an airport as he kneels to pray, and shows a teacher telling her students that they will be studying terrorism in lieu of math.

Alia Shawkat, Mandy Moore, Timothy Olyphant, Kieran Culkin, Salma Hindy, Randa Jarrar, Chris Redd, Akaash Singh, Paul Elia and Whitmer Thomas also voice characters in the series.