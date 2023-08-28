Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence + the Machine, has apologized for having to cancel her last few shows, explaining she recently underwent surgery.

"My feet are fine," she wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don't really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life."

The artist said she plans to resume her Dance Fever concert tour in Lisbon and Malaga after she has recovered.

The tour is intended to promote Dance Fever, the album she and her band released in May.

Monday is Welch's 37th birthday.