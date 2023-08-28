Shakira will be honored at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV confirmed Monday that Shakira , 46, will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the awards show in September.

The Video Vanguard Award recognizes outstanding contributions and impact on music video and popular culture.

Shakira, a Columbian singer, will be the first South American artist to receive the award and the second Latina artist following Jennifer Lopez.

Previous recipients also include Rihanna, Pink, Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj.

In addition, Shakira will perform at the VMAs, along with Demi Lovato , Karol G, Maneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids.

"Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess," Bruce Gillmer, Paramount president of music, music talent, programming and events, said in a statement. "She's a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."

Shakira is nominated for four awards at the MTV VMAs, including Artist of the Year.

The VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.