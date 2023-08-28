Wildlife conservationist and TV personality Terri Irwin joined Instagram over the weekend, posting a throwback photo of her with her late husband, Steve Irwin, kissing with an iguana on top of their heads.

"One crowded hour of glorious life is worth an age without a name," Terri, 59, captioned the portrait.

Her daughter Bindi commented: "I love you so much. Welcome to Instagram, Mum."

Terri's profile photo shows her and Steve, who married in 1992, holding a koala.

Her account currently has about 128,000 followers.

The Irwin family runs the Australia Zoo and has appeared on TV shows such as The Crocodile Hunter and Crikey! It's the Irwins.

Steve died in 2006 from a stingray barb to the chest. He was 44.