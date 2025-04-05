British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs has canceled her planned upcoming concert tour and festival appearances.

"I'm devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues i am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of april across north america, including ceremonia and coachella," Twigs wrote on social media Friday.

"It pains me to say this because i am so excited to bring you a creation that i have poured my soul into and i believe is amongst my strongest work and i know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows," she added.

"i promise that i am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible. for headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information. back to you all with more updates as soon as i have them -- in the meantime here are some of my favorite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create."

The news comes about two weeks after the artist postponed and rescheduled dates on the tour for similar reasons.

She released her 11-track album, Eusexua, in January.