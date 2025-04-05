Disney released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming AI-themed, sci-fi epic, Tron: Ares, on Saturday.

"The Teaser Trailer for Tron: Ares. This October, worlds will collide. Only in theaters 10.10.25," the film's Oscar-winning star Jared Leto posted on social media Saturday.

The 90-second preview -- featuring Leto as the embodiment of a computer program which escapes into the real world -- got more than 500,000 views in its first hour on YouTube.

The movie follows 1982's Tron and 2010's Tron: Legacy. Jeff Bridges starred in both.

Joaquin Ronning directed the latest installment, which co-stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

Bridges' voice can be heard in the trailer released Saturday.