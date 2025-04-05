Rapper Playboi Carti's I Am Music is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's I Said I Love You First, followed by Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 3, PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Lady Gaga's Mayhem at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 8, Tate McRae's So Close to What at No. 9 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 10.