'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie coming to theaters, Peacock in October
UPI News Service, 04/06/2023
The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is coming to theaters and Peacock in October.
ADVERTISEMENT
Blumhouse, which is producing the film, announced Wednesday that the movie will open in theaters and premiere on Peacock on Oct. 27.
Five Nights at Freddy's is a horror film based on the video game franchise of the same name, which features the animatronic bear Freddy Fazbear. The most recent game in the main series, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, was released in 2021.
The movie "follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.