Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey will combine their considerable forces for a new Netflix special. The trailer for The Light We Carry, based on Obama's book, shows the two women onstage at an arena, likely from a stop on Obama's 2022 book tour.

"A woman who needs no introduction," Winfrey says of Obama. Obama's book, a follow-up to her history-making bestseller Becoming, was released last year. It furthers her memoir by providing a guide for how to move forward even when challenged by difficult people and situations.

"The book came from people asking for guidance," Obama says in the trailer. "When you get to those low emotional places, it's hard to find your light."

In The Light We Carry, Obama provides some of the techniques that worked for her when life became stressful.

"Start with the small, control what you can," Winfrey says is one takeaway.

Obama also addresses her marriage in the trailer. As photos of her and her husband, former president Barack Obama are shown on the big screen, she says, "We have to be honest about real marriage and the work that it takes to build a life with another person. It's like hashtag, relationship goals, and I was mad at him in that picture!"

The women discuss friendships, challenges and triumphs detailed in The LIght We Carry. Both agree the book and the special's overarching philosophy is about being your best self wherever and however you can.

"The light we carry is in all of us," Obama says. "It's our responsibility to share that light."

The Light We Carry special debuts on Netflix on April 25.