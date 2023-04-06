Reps for Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are shutting down dating rumors.

Witherspoon and Brady's reps denied Wednesday that the stars are dating following their respective divorces.

Witherspoon's rep told E! News that the rumors are "completely false."

Brady's rep also denied the rumors to People. Sources said Witherspoon and Brady have not even met.

Witherspoon announced her split from her husband, Jim Toth, in March after nearly 12 years of marriage.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the actress said on Instagram.

Witherspoon officially filed for divorce Saturday. The actress is seeking joint custody of Tennessee, her 10-year-old son with Toth. She also has two children, daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Brady split from his wife, model Gisele Bundchen , in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Bundchen called out "hurtful" rumors about her divorce from Brady in the April issue of Vanity Fair.