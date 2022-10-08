Amazon Studios has released a new song sung by Fiona Apple, with music by composer Bear McCreary, called "Where the Shadows Lie."

The song appears in Thursday's Season 1 finale of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It can be found on the fantasy drama's soundtrack, which is available exclusively on Amazon Music.

An instrumental version of "Where the Shadows Lie," which was inspired by verse written by J.R.R. Tolkien in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy, appeared in the first episode of Rings of Power.

"When we heard Bear's incredible arrangement, we knew we needed to find a singular, world-class artist to bring it to life in the richest way imaginable," showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement Friday.

"We are immensely grateful to Fiona Apple for doing just that and more. As longtime admirers of Fiona's work, we are thrilled and humbled to bring her voice to Middle-earth. We cannot wait for audiences to hear 'Where the Shadows Lie,' and discover how it ties in with the storytelling not just in Season 1, but in the years to come."