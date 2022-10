Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who adventure, The Power of the Doctor, is set to premiere on BBC platforms Oct. 23.

Whittaker starred in three seasons of the British sci-fi franchise.

Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa was announced as her successor in May.

A new trailer for the finale released Saturday features Whittaker's time traveler taking on the Daleks, the Cybermen and Sacha Dhawan's The Master.