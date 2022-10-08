Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record Un Verano Sin Ti is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is 5 Seconds of Summer's 5SOS5, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Blackpink's Born Pink at No. 4 and Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Beyonce's Renaissance at No. 6, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 7, Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind at No. 8, Alice in Chains' Dirt at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 10.