In Goodrich, Michael Keaton plays a father learning to parent his 9-year-old twins with the help of his older daughter, portrayed by Mila Kunis.

The trailer shows Keaton's character, Andy Goodrich, reeling after his second wife enters rehab and leaves their kids under his care.

He calls Kunis' character, Grace, for help, and the father-daughter duo get an opportunity to deepen their own relationship in the process.

Grace is also expecting her own child.

"Do you know how hard it is to watch you be father of the year all of a sudden?" Kunis asks in the preview.

She is 27 years older than his younger kids.

"They get a version of you that I never had," she says.

Ketchup Entertainment released a movie clip that shows Grace crying after her dad shares news with her.

"Just don't cry because if you cry, then I'm gonna cry and we're up here in nature, crying," Andy says.

Grace then says she's only seen Andy cry once and she hated it.

"Don't do it," she says.

Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Viven Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, Danny Deferrari, Lauren Benanti and Andie MacDowell also star.

Goodrich lands in theaters Oct. 18.