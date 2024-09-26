Netflix announced a new docuseries that spotlights how Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are preparing for their face-off Nov. 15.

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson will include three episodes, with two premiering Nov. 7 and the last one premiering Nov. 12.

"The series will provide viewers with intimate access to the training camps of both fighters," an official description reads. "Showcasing the grit, determination and physical challenges they faced along the way."

Viewers will hear from members of Tyson and Paul's inner circle, and will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano prepare for their fight, which also takes place Nov. 15.

Netflix will air the fight live at 8 p.m. EDT.