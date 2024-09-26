'Countdown' documentary highlights Mike Tyson, Jake Paul fight prep
UPI News Service, 09/26/2024
Netflix announced a new docuseries that spotlights how Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are preparing for their face-off Nov. 15.
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson will include three episodes, with two premiering Nov. 7 and the last one premiering Nov. 12.
"The series will provide viewers with intimate access to the training camps of both fighters," an official description reads. "Showcasing the grit, determination and physical challenges they faced along the way."
Viewers will hear from members of Tyson and Paul's inner circle, and will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano prepare for their fight, which also takes place Nov. 15.
Netflix will air the fight live at 8 p.m. EDT.
"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons," Paul said.
