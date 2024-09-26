Bruce Campbell, Julie Bowen scold satanic teen rockers in 'Hysteria!'
UPI News Service, 09/26/2024
Peacock released the trailer and new images for the horror-comedy Hysteria! on Thursday. The show premieres Oct. 18.
When a teenager goes missing and Satanic activity is suspected, a group of high school students form a heavy metal band to cash in on the satanic panic. Horror legend Bruce Campbell plays the police chief and father of one of the teens.
