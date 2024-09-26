Peacock released the trailer and new images for the horror-comedy Hysteria! on Thursday. The show premieres Oct. 18.

When a teenager goes missing and Satanic activity is suspected, a group of high school students form a heavy metal band to cash in on the satanic panic. Horror legend Bruce Campbell plays the police chief and father of one of the teens.

Julie Bowen plays mother to another. Anna Camp, Nolan North, Nikki Hahn, Emjay Anthony, Kezii Curtis and Chiara Aurelia also star.

Hysteria! is set in the '80s when a real satanic panic swept the nation. Parents, religious leaders and politicians feared heavy metal music and horror movies were promoting Satanism to children.

The premiere episode will also be broadcast on USA and SYFY on Oct. 18.