Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Pope Paul V in 1552-- The second chief justice of the United States, John Rutledge in 1739-- Marriott Corp. founder J. Willard Marriott in 1900-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1907-- Musician Hank Williams Sr. in 1923-- Football Hall of Fame member George Blanda in 1927-- Actor Roddy McDowall in 1928-- Race car driver Stirling Moss in 1929-- Actor David Huddleston in 1930-- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell in 1930-- Astronaut Thomas Stafford in 1930-- Actor Anne Bancroft in 1931-- Actor Dorothy Loudon in 1933-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Maureen Connolly in 1934-- Writer Ken Kesey in 1935-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Orlando Cepeda in 1937-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter in 1939 (age 85)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Phil Jackson in 1945 (age 79)-- Cartoonist Jeff MacNelly in 1947-- Actor John Ritter in 1948-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1950 (age 74)-- Spooky movie hostess Elvira, born Cassandra Peterson, in 1951 (age 73)-- Actor\/comedian Rita Rudner in 1953 (age 71)-- Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann in 1962 (age 62)-- Filmmaker Paul Feig in 1962 (age 62)-- Businessman\/TV personality Robert Herjavec in 1962 (age 62)-- Actor Kyle Chandler in 1965 (age 59)-- Musician, Doug E. Fresh, born Douglas Davis, in 1966 (age 58)-- Celebrity chef Joe Bastianich in 1968 (age 56)-- Musician Vin Rock, born Vincent Brown, (Naughty by Nature) in 1970 (age 54)-- TV personality Nate Berkus in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor\/comedian Bobby Lee in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Nick Cordero in 1978-- Musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) in 1979 (age 45)-- Hockey player Alex Ovechkinin 1985 (age 39)-- Actor Danielle Brooks in 1989 (age 35)-- Actor Mena Massoud in 1991 (age 33)-- Actor Danny Ramirez in 1992 (age 32)-- NFL star Patrick Mahomes II in 1995 (age 29)-- Actor Ella Purnell in 1996 (age 28)-- Actor Marquis Rodriguez in 1996 (age 28)-- Actor India Amarteifio in 2001 (age 23)