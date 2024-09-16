Lucas Bravo is portraying an iconic criminal in the upcoming film Freedom, which premieres on Prime Video in November.

The film was inspired by the real-life heists performed by Bruno Sulak, a French robber called the "gentleman bandit" because of his aversion to firing weapons.

Bravo (Emily in Paris) stars as Bruno, and Lea Luce Busato plays Annie, his partner in both crime and romance. Yvan Attal portrays George Moreas, an unrelenting cop hunting Bruno down.

"Amidst the chaos of their criminal spree, Sulak and Annie become the ultimate symbols of defiance in the most exhilarating game of cat and mouse that gripped the nation," an official synopsis reads.

The streamer released a trailer Monday that shows Annie calling Bruno "Robin Hood."

"Me, I'm not a gangster's girl," she says. "I'm with an artist."

Freedom premieres on Nov. 1.