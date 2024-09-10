Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Pope Julius III in 1487-- Fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1890-- Dancer Adele Astaire in 1896-- Hall of Fame golfer Arnold Palmer in 1929-- Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in 1933-- Baseball legend Roger Maris in 1934-- Football Hall of Fame member Buck Buchanan in 1940-- Writer Stephen Jay Gould in 1941-- Musician Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) in 1942 (age 82)-- Musician Jose Feliciano in 1945 (age 79)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Lanier in 1948-- Political commentator Bill O'Reilly in 1949 (age 75)-- Musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) in 1950 (age 74)-- Actor Amy Irving in 1953 (age 71)-- Actor Clark Johnson in 1954 (age 70)-- Actor Kate Burton in 1957 (age 67)-- Filmmaker Chris Columbus in 1958 (age 66)-- Musician Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama) in 1958 (age 66)-- Musician David Lowery (Cracker) in 1960 (age 64)-- Actor Colin Firth in 1960 (age 64)-- Cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1960 (age 64)-- Wesley Simina, president of the Federated States of Micronesia, in 1961 (age 63)-- Actor Raymond Cruz in 1961 (age 63)-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy "The Big Unit" Johnson in 1963 (age 61)-- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma 1964 (age 60)-- Musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) in 1965 (age 59)-- Musician Stevie "D." Dacanay (Buckcherry) in 1966 (age 58)-- Musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) in 1966 (age 58)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Joe Nieuwendyk in 1966 (age 58)-- Filmmaker Guy Ritchie in 1968 (age 56)-- Musician Big Daddy Kane, born Antonio Hardy, in 1968 (age 56)-- Actor Ryan Phillippe in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Jacob Young in 1979 (age 45)-- Musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) in 1980 (age 44)-- Ballet dancer Misty Copeland in 1982 (age 42)-- Actor Gabriel Bateman in 2004 (age 20)