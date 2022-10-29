Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Singer\/composer Daniel Decatur Emmett, who wrote the words and music for "Dixie," in 1815-- Comedian\/singer Fanny Brice in 1891-- Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels in 1897-- Political cartoonist Bill Mauldin in 1921-- Former Liberian President\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 1938 (age 84)-- Painter Bob Ross in 1942-- English rock musician Denny Laine in 1944 (age 78)-- Singer Melba Moore in 1945 (age 77)-- Actor Richard Dreyfuss in 1947 (age 75)-- Actor Kate Jackson in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Dan Castellaneta in 1957 (age 65)-- Journalist David Remnick in 1958 (age 64)-- Actor Finola Hughes in 1959 (age 63)-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Randy Jackson in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Joely Fisher in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Winona Ryder in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor Tracee Ellis Ross in 1972 (age 50)-- actor Gabrielle Union in 1972 (age 50)-- Actor Ben Foster in 1980 (age 42)-- Actor Derek Theler in 1986 (age 36)-- Singer Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, in 1987 (age 35)