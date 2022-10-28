Fox released a first look teaser for its adaptation of Accused on Friday. The show will premiere Jan. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each episode of Accused tells a brand new story about a different crime with a different cast. Accused has lined up Michael Chiklis Wendell Pierce and Malcolm-Jamal Warner for episodes.

Homeland co-creator and 24 showrunner Howard Gordon developed the U.S. version of Accused. The BBC Accused ran from 2010 - 2012.

Fox will air 15 episodes of Accused, each one beginning in a courtroom with a defendant on trial in a different city. The episode flashes back to reveal the circumstances that led to the trial.

The 30 second spot shows images of the cast in intense situations. It concludes with Martindale saying, "You can tell me the truth. Don't you want it to stop?"