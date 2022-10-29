Rapper Lil Baby's It's Only Me is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Return of the Dream Canteen at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and The Weeknd 's Highlights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Beyonce's Renaissance at No. 6, The 1975's Being Funny is a Foreign Language at No. 7, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 8, Bailey Zimmerman's Leave the Light On at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 10.