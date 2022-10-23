Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Adlai E. Stevenson I, U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, in 1835

-- Pioneering college football coach John Heisman, for whom the Heisman Trophy is named, in 1869

-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873

-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893

-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905

-- Former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1925

-- Pro golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935 (age 87)

-- Brazilian soccer star Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940 (age 82)

-- Author Michael Crichton in 1942

-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 68)

-- Singer Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 66)

-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 65)

-- Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 63)

-- Television talk show host Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 63)

-- Former football star Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 60)

-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 46)

-- Rocker Matt Shultz in 1983 (age 39)

-- Author/television personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 28)

-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 24)