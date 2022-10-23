British singer and Internet sensation Sophia Grace has announced on social media that she is five months pregnant.

The 19-year-old celebrity's 8-minute YouTube video has gotten more than 1 million views since it was posted on Saturday.

Standing in front of a wall of pink and blue balloons, Sophia Grace said she recently had her 20-week scan and everything was fine.

"I'm sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked because it probably was unexpected, but I was very shocked when I first found out. I've got used to it now and I am super, super happy about it," she said.

"I can't wait to share this journey with you guys. I'll definitely have lots of different content than what I usually have. I guess my channel might turn into something new. I am super excited."

Sophia Grace showed off her baby bump and shared two sonogram photos, but she did not reveal what the child's sex is.

The star and her cousin Rosie earned global fame when they sang Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" while wearing pink tutus and tiaras on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011.