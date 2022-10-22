Singer-songwriter Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week, according to multiple media reports.

The New York Post, Deadline, The Wrap and The Hollywood Reporter reported that opera singer Joanna Simon, 85, died Wednesday after a battle with thyroid cancer, while Grammy-winning composer Lucy Simon, 82, died Thursday of breast cancer.

Joanna performed in hundreds of productions around the world, including shows with the Vienna Philharmonic and the American Symphony Orchestra.

Lucy is best known for penning the scores for the Broadway musicals, The Secret Garden and Doctor Zhivago.

Lucy and Carly recorded several albums together as the folk music duo The Simon Sisters in the 1960s. Lucy also recorded two albums on her own.

Carly has not yet publicly spoken out about the losses of her family members.

The sisters and their younger brother Peter, who died of cardiac arrest while fighting cancer, were the children of Andrea and Richard Simon.

Richard Simon was co-founder of the publishing house Simon and Schuster.