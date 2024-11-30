Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio in 1508-- Irish satirist Jonathan Swift in 1667-- Novelist Mark Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, in 1835-- Author Lucy Maud Montgomery in 1874-- British statesman Winston Churchill in 1874-- Photographer\/writer Gordon Parks in 1912-- Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, in 1924-- Actor Robert Guillaume in 1927-- Producer\/TV music show host Dick Clark in 1929-- Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy in 1930-- Comedian\/filmmaker Woody Allen in 1935 (age 89)-- 1960s radical Abbie Hoffman in 1936-- Filmmaker Ridley Scott in 1937 (age 87)-- Filmmaker Terrence Malick in 1943 (age 81)-- Playwright David Mamet in 1947 (age 77)-- Singer\/actor Mandy Patinkin in 1952 (age 72)-- Singer June Pointer in 1953-- Rock singer Billy Idol in 1955 (age 69)-- Historian Michael Beschloss in 1955 (age 69)-- Heisman Trophy winner\/football Hall of Fame member Bo Jackson in 1962 (age 62)-- Actor Ben Stiller in 1965 (age 59)-- Music producer Steve Aoki in 1977 (age 47)-- Singer Clay Aiken in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Gael Garcia Bernal in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Elisha Cuthbert in 1982 (age 42)-- Model Chrissy Teigen in 1985 (age 39)-- Actor Kaley Cuoco in 1985 (age 39)