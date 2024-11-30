K-pop band Ateez's Golden Hour: Part. 2 is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Linkin Park's From Zero, followed by Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia at No. 3, Jin's Happy at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Rauw Alejandro's Cosa Nuestra at No. 6, Enhyphen's Romance: Untold at No. 7, Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 8, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 9 and Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 10.