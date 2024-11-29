Entertainer Nick Cannon says he has been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests," Cannon, 44, told People.com this week.

"I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew," he added. "I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say: 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way. To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works, too."

Newsweek said Cannon previously discussed his most recent diagnosis with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant on his Counsel Culture podcast earlier this month.

He said he identified with the NPD "markers" and is trying to overcome his "lack of empathy" and "rage."

"I'm just trying to be the best father I can be," he said on the podcast. "I'm just trying to make the best out of the situation that I did create, but I'm still trying to step up."

Cannon is a singer, actor, the host of The Masked Singer and the father of 12 children with six women.