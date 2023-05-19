Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Pope Innocent XI in 1611-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795-- American-born Nancy Astor, the first female member of the British Parliament, in 1879-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890-- Black Muslim leader Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, in 1925-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925-- Playwright Lorraine Hansberry in 1930-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934-- Actor\/TV talk show host David Hartman in 1935 (age 88)-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 84)-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944-- British rock star Pete Townshend in 1945 (age 78)-- Wrestler\/actor Andre the Giant, born Andre Rene Roussimoff, in 1946-- Jamaican actor\/model\/singer Grace Jones in 1948 (age 75)-- Archie Manning, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and father of two star NFL quarterbacks, in 1949 (age 74)-- Rock musician Joey Ramone in 1951-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 41)-- Comedian Michael Che in 1983 (age 40)-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 36)-- Disability justice activist Stacey Park Milbern in 1987-- Singer\/songwriter Sam Smith in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 31)-- TV personality\/singer JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, in 2003 (20)