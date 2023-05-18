Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival. On the occasion, Lucasfilm released a new featurette with the cast and filmmakers.

"Preparation was not really necessary," Harrison Ford says in the featurette. "It felt good."

Ford played archeologist Indiana Jones in the previous four movies and made an appearance as Indy on TV's The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. Producer Kathleen Kennedy confirms Ford's previous assertion that this was the last Indiana Jones movie.

Dial of Destiny is the first Indy film not directed by Steven Spielberg, but director James Mangold said he understood what makes these movies work.

"We love Indiana Jones because we love movies," Mangold says. "The joy of those adventures, we love the cause and effect, the tripwire of events. All these pieces fit together to make the lightning in a bottle of an Indian Jones film."

Tickets go on sale May 22. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens June 30 in theaters.