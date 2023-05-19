In The Perfect Find, Gabrielle Union plays Jenna Jones, a 40-year-old magazine editor in New York City who is reeling after being dumped by her fiance and her job.

She heads home, only to be told that her days are numbered there, so she's forced to seek a gig with frenemy Darcy Vale ( Gina Torres ), who's running a popular style blog.

Jones starts working with a charismatic videographer, Eric Combs, (Keith Powers of Straight Outta Compton), who turns out to be Vales' son.

The Perfect Find is based on the 2016 book by former beauty editor Tia Williams. Co-stars include DB Woodside and Aisha Hinds. Actress turned TV director Numa Perrier helms the project.

In the trailer, Jones is in full-on work mode, navigating a new world as an aging fashion journalist. But soon after meeting her videographer, the two start falling in love. But he's 20 years younger.

"Could you be any cuter?" Jones asks at a party where she and Eric meet. "You also look like a college student."

That doesn't stop them from getting together but when Jones finds out that he's the boss' son, she tries to end things.

"We do our jobs, not each other," Jones says. But of course, it wouldn't be a rom-com if love was easy. Eric doesn't want to stop seeing Jones, even when she says it will negatively impact her career.

"Why are you making this so complicated?" he asks.

"This affects my career," Jones says. "And how I move through world, how I'm respected, how I'm regarded."

By then Jones' ex has shown up and he wants her back.

The Perfect Find streams on Netflix on June 23.