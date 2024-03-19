Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813

-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Actor Renee Taylor in 1933 (age 91)

-- Author Philip Roth in 1933

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 88)

-- Singer Clarence "Frogman" Henry in 1937 (age 87)

-- Singer Ruth Pointer in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 77)

-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Mary Scheer in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Connor Trinneer in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Zach Lind in 1976 (age 48)

-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 33)