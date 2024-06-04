Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738

-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907

-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924

-- Radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 96)

-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 88)

-- Musician Freddy Fender in 1937

-- Musician/actor Michelle Phillips (Mamas & the Papas) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Keith David in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Julie White in 1961 (age 63)

-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Rob Huebel in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor James Callis in 1971 (age 53)

-- Author Joe Hill in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Theo Rossi in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 43)

-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 39)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 39)

-- Musician Zac Farro (Paramore) in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 33)

-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 3)

