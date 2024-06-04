Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924-- Radio\/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 96)-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 88)-- Musician Freddy Fender in 1937-- Publisher\/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 87)-- Musician\/actor Michelle Phillips (Mamas & the Papas) in 1944 (age 80)-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 72)-- Actor Keith David in 1956 (age 68)-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 64)-- Musician Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 63)-- Actor Julie White in 1961 (age 63)-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 56)-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Rob Huebel in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor James Callis in 1971 (age 53)-- Author Joe Hill in 1972 (age 52)-- Musician Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band) in 1974 (age 50)-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor\/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Theo Rossi in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 44)-- Musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 43)-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 39)-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 39)-- Musician Zac Farro (Paramore) in 1990 (age 34)-- Actor\/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 33)-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 3)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Archewell by Harry and Meghan (@archewell_hm)