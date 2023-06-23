Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- French Empress Josephine, wife of Napoleon, in 1763

-- Pioneer sex researcher Alfred Kinsey in 1894

-- British King Edward VIII in 1894

-- Alan Turing, British computer scientist, in 1912

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State William Rogers in 1913

-- Director/choreographer Bob Fosse in 1927

-- Singer June Carter Cash in 1929

-- Astronaut Donn Eisele in 1930

-- Finnish Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari in 1937 (age 86)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph in 1940

-- Former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine in 1943

-- Actor Ted Shackelford in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Bryan Brown in 1947 (age 76)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1948 (age 75)

-- Music producer Randy Jackson in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Frances McDormand in 1957 (age 66)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Colin Montgomerie in 1963 (age 60)

-- Filmmaker Joss Whedon in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Selma Blair in 1972 (age 51)

-- Musician Jason Mraz in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Melissa Rauch in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Duffy, born Amy Anne Duffy, in 1984 (age 39)