Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- French Empress Josephine, wife of Napoleon, in 1763-- Pioneer sex researcher Alfred Kinsey in 1894-- British King Edward VIII in 1894-- Alan Turing, British computer scientist, in 1912-- Former U.S. Secretary of State William Rogers in 1913-- Director\/choreographer Bob Fosse in 1927-- Singer June Carter Cash in 1929-- Astronaut Donn Eisele in 1930-- Finnish Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari in 1937 (age 86)-- U.S. Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph in 1940-- Former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine in 1943-- Actor Ted Shackelford in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor Bryan Brown in 1947 (age 76)-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1948 (age 75)-- Music producer Randy Jackson in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Frances McDormand in 1957 (age 66)-- Golf Hall of Fame member Colin Montgomerie in 1963 (age 60)-- Filmmaker Joss Whedon in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Selma Blair in 1972 (age 51)-- Musician Jason Mraz in 1977 (age 46)-- Actor Melissa Rauch in 1980 (age 43)-- Singer Duffy, born Amy Anne Duffy, in 1984 (age 39)